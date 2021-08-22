Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $121.46 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,942 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $121,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $546.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

