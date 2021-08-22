Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $80,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $395.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $418.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

