Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,006 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $69,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW opened at $208.21 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

