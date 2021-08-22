Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $364,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,768.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,644.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

