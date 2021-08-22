Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Associated Banc by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Associated Banc by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,271,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,513,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Associated Banc by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 103,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,270. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.