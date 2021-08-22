Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of ALPMY opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

