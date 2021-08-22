Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.81. 6,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 537,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $30,397.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,280 shares of company stock worth $313,133. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

