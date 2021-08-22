ATB Capital Lowers Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Price Target to $18.00

Teradyne (CNSX:TER) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at ATB Capital to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
Teradyne Company Profile
