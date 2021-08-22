ATB Capital Lowers Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Price Target to $18.00

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Teradyne (CNSX:TER) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at ATB Capital to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Teradyne Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.