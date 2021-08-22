Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Atento stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $349.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75. Atento has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.90 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atento will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atento in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atento in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

