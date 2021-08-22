Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.62. 618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 35,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,908,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,032,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

