Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

