Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ATLC opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $811.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $38,747.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,125.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

