AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lowered by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,387,000 after acquiring an additional 524,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.57. 27,760,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

