Auctus (AUC) Price Tops $0.0882 on Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0882 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $11,662.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Auctus has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00152488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00056083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.79 or 0.00806592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,142,815 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.