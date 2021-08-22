Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,750,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 32,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACB. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.58.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

