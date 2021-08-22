AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $565.73 Million

Brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post sales of $565.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.40 million and the highest is $570.80 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $567.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.44.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,573,000 after buying an additional 130,716 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 89,255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,599. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $232.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

