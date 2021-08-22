Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Update

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.3 days.

Avast stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Avast has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

