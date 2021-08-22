AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.80. AvePoint shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 16,965 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

