B. Riley Boosts Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Price Target to $20.00

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
HTBX stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Heat Biologics
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
