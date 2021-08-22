B. Riley Boosts Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Price Target to $20.00

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

HTBX stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

