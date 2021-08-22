Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after buying an additional 680,862 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,187,000 after purchasing an additional 602,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.43. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

