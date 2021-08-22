Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $31,000 Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 109.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $9,678,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 1,130.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 160,542 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Xencor by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.48. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.