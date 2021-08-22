Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLAY. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 731,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,322,000 after purchasing an additional 641,756 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 521,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 361,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

