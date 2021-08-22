Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 159 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $367.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $406.92. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.28.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

