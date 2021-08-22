Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $205.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.33. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

