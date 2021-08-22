Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,521 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

