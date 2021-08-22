Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 874 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

