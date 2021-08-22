Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $7,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $281,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

In other news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $509.52 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

