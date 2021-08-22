Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ABG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $185.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.55. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $216.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.