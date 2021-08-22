Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,668. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.46. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.