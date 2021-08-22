Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. 453,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $74.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

