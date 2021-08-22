Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New $653,000 Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $240,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 465,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,228. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.