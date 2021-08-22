Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New $653,000 Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $240,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 465,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,228. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11.

