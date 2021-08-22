Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.80. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

