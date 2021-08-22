Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAN. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

