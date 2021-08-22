Bancroft Fund Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
Bancroft Fund stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.04. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $36.33.
In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,814.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
