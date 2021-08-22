Band Protocol (BAND) Price Tops $9.05 on Top Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $318.55 million and approximately $85.18 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $9.05 or 0.00018576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

