Bank of America Increases Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $21.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

NYSE M opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 217.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

