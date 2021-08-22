Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives $6.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research firms recently commented on BKRIY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. WH Ireland upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY remained flat at $$6.20 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

