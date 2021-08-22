Bank of Montreal (BMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of C$2.83 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter.

Shares of BMO opened at C$127.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$82.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$75.45 and a twelve month high of C$130.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.15.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

