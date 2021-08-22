Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Barnes Group stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Barnes Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.