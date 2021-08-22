Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548,564 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 667,629 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $114,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

GOLD opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

