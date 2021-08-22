Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Update

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 9,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.25. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

