BCM Advisors LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BCM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.8% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after buying an additional 756,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,888,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $107.21. 2,569,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

