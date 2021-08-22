Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Beacon Lighting Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Beacon Lighting Group Company Profile
