Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) CEO Buys $244,500.00 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 2.02.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,283,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,376,000 after purchasing an additional 363,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,443,000 after buying an additional 160,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

