Benchmark Trims Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Target Price to $14.00

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightning eMotors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.68. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Lightning eMotors will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

