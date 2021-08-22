Berenberg Bank Boosts Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 1,030

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 861.43 ($11.25).

LON BOY remained flat at $GBX 944.50 ($12.34) during trading hours on Wednesday. 153,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,361. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.06. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 974 ($12.73). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 884.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.84%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

