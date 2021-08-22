Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock.

VSVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vesuvius currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 615.80 ($8.05).

LON VSVS traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 559.50 ($7.31). The stock had a trading volume of 79,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,772. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 538.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 380.20 ($4.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 595 ($7.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

