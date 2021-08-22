BetterBetting (BETR) Price Up 43,024.5% Over Last 7 Days

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.11 or 0.00827942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00047973 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002084 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BETR is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.