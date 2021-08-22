BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

SYY stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,523. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

