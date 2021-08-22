BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 758 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.72. 6,974,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,145,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $462.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

